Galecto to Present at Investor Conferences in September

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and world leader in galectin biology focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that Hans Schambye, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Galecto, will participate in the following September 2023 conferences. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 am ET Location: New York City, NY Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 4:45 pm ET Location: New York City, NY

The webcasts will also be available for viewing and replay on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website.



About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (ii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a recently completed Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a separate Phase 2a trial for the treatment of NSCLC.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

