The Global SATCOM on the Move Market is forecasted to grow by USD 23,221.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.25% during the forecast period

The report on the SATCOM On the move market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for customized SATCOM On-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles (UGVS), rise in use of electronically steered phased antennas, and increasing investments in satellite communication infrastructure.



The SATCOM On the move market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Land

• Airborne

• Maritime



By End-user

• Commercial

• Government

• Defense



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in adoption of small satellites for various applications as one of the prime reasons driving the SATCOM On the move market growth during the next few years. Also, development of ultracompact SATCOM terminals for advanced ground combat vehicles and rise in cloud-based services by various industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the SATCOM On the move market covers the following areas:

• SATCOM On the move market sizing

• SATCOM On the move market forecast

• SATCOM On the move market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SATCOM On the move market vendors that include Anokiwave Inc., Ball Corp., EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Get SAT Ltd., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., ND SatCom GmbH, Novanta Inc., OESIA NETWORKS SL, Ovzon AB, Thales Group, Ultralife Corp., VectorNav Technologies LLC, Viasat Inc., and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Also, the SATCOM On the move market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

