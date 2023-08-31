Aerospace Titanium Market Forecast to Grow Substantially at a 6.93% CAGR to Accrue of USD 7,007.05 Million by 2030 as Technological Advancements Rise, North America to Lead the Market, Projects Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Aerospace Titanium Market was valued at USD 4,141.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to USD 7,007.05 million by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.93% from 2023 to 2030. Numerous factors contributing to the growth of the market include a surge in air traffic, demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, and the growing global aerospace sector.

Furthermore, recent advancements in 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques within the aerospace sector are also creating lucrative opportunities for the market's growth and development.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in the aerospace titanium market are focusing on several prominent business strategies, such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and joint ventures, to expand their product portfolio and fortify their market standing. Investments mainly constitute the strategic objectives of firms, such as funding for R&D projects, the construction of additional factories, and supply chain improvement.

Major players in the market are:

Precision Castparts Corp.

Supra Alloys

Weldaloy Specialty Forgings Company

Plymouth Tube Company USA

thyssenkrupp Aerospace

metalweb

RTI International Metals

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

The Global Aerospace Titanium Market is segmented as:

By Material Type

Titanium Alloys

Commercially Pure Titanium

Increasing Adoption of Titanium Alloys to Gain Traction



The titanium alloys segment dominated the global aerospace titanium market in 2022, accounting for a substantial valuation of USD 3,101.3 million. The primary reason for the dominance of this segment is the widespread use of titanium alloys due to their enhanced capabilities and adherence to regulations. Additionally, owing to their significant qualities, including low density, high strength, and corrosion resistance, titanium alloys are frequently used in the aerospace sector.

The extensive use of titanium alloys in aerospace applications such as airframes, aircraft engines, helicopter components, and marine parts further propels market growth. The titanium alloy segment is estimated to retain its position due to all these aforementioned factors and garner a valuation of USD 5,427.2 million by the end of the forecast period.

By Application

Structural Airframes

Engines

Others

Unique Properties of Structural Airframes to Fuel Aerospace Titanium Market Growth



The structural airframes segment is projected to dominate the market, recording a CAGR of 7.77% over the projected period. The segmental growth can be attributed to its unique characteristics, such as its resistance to high temperatures and its lightweight nature. Structural airframes are used in a variety of applications, including wing structures, vital fasteners, springs, landing gear parts, and hydraulic tubing. Due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, titanium alloy is primarily used in aerospace structural airframe applications. Utilizing titanium alloys in airframes helps reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency, which eventually reduces operating costs.

Advancements in Manufacturing Processes to Propel Aerospace Titanium Market Growth

The increasing demand for titanium in the aerospace sector is driven by the expanding space industry and ongoing developments in aerospace technologies. Titanium is becoming more accessible and suitable for many aerospace applications due to product improvements and the material's reduced cost, which are emerging as major market drivers.

Rapid plasma deposition (RPD), one of the most cutting-edge additive manufacturing techniques, has significantly improved titanium product innovation in the aerospace sector. All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel the market for aerospace titanium.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Technological Advancements in North America to Drive Aerospace Titanium Market Development

North America held the largest regional share in 2022 and is anticipated to retain its dominance with a market valuation of USD 3,097.8 million by 2030. The presence of a highly advanced aerospace & defense industry in the U.S. is a major factor aiding the growth of the regional market. The United States, which contributed to 75% of the region's revenue, is estimated to expand at the fastest rate in North America.

Soaring Demand for Effective Aeronautical Solutions in APAC to Support Aerospace Titanium Market Expansion

Asia Pacific experienced the fastest growth with a valuation of USD 776.3 million in 2022. Japan and China are the two key nations contributing sizable shares and advancements that are anticipated to boost regional market expansion. The APAC market is undergoing notable advancements in titanium product innovation, along with a significant increase in demand for aerospace titanium products. The necessity for affordable and effective aeronautical solutions and the resurgence of air travel are two main factors that are driving product demand in the area.

