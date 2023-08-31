The Global Re-Refined Base Oils Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,281.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Re-Refined Base Oils Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487285/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the re-refined base oils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in demand for high-quality oils with lower environmental impact, rising demand for re-refined base oils in APAC owing to limited crude oil reserves, and rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to virgin oils.



The re-refined base oils market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Group I

• Group II

• Group III



By Application

• Engine oil

• Industrial oil

• Transmission oil

• Gear oil

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the favorable government regulations promoting the use of recycled and re-refined oil products as one of the prime reasons driving the re-refined base oils market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative packaging and branding strategies that differentiate re-refined base oils from traditional petroleum-based lubricants and rise in adoption of AI and IoT tech will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the re-refined base oils market covers the following areas:

• Re-refined base oils market sizing

• Re-refined base oils market forecast

• Re-refined base oils market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading re-refined base oils market vendors that include ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALTIES, AVISTA OIL Deutschland GmbH, Biosynthetic Technologies, Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., COSAN S.A., Emerald Transformer, GFL Environmental Inc., Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Hydrodec Group plc, Itelyum Regeneration S.p.A., Lwart Solucoes Ambientais, Neste Corp., Nynas AB, PetroChoice, PURAGLOBE Germany GmbH, ReGen III, Rock Oil Refining Inc., Shell plc, and Vertex Energy Inc.. Also, the re-refined base oils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

