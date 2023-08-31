The Global Automotive Slack Adjuster Market is forecasted to grow by USD 639.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Slack Adjuster Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487282/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive slack adjuster market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising emphasis on road safety and need to reduce accidents, increase in production and sales of commercial vehicles globally, and rise in demand for advanced braking systems.



The automotive slack adjuster market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Automatic slack adjuster

• Manual slack adjuster



By Vehicle Type

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of advanced safety technologies in passenger vehicles to gain higher safety ratings as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive slack adjuster market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for logistics by roadways and rising technological innovation in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive slack adjuster market covers the following areas:

• Automotive slack adjuster market sizing

• Automotive slack adjuster market forecast

• Automotive slack adjuster market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive slack adjuster market vendors that include Accuride Corp., Alon Automotive SL, Aydinsan, Cummins Inc., EnPro Industries Inc., Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH + Co. KG, Knorr-Bremse AG, Longzhong Holding Group Co. Ltd., MarkLines Co Ltd., MEI Brakes Ltd., Ningbo Heli Brake Systems Co Ltd., SAF HOLLAND SE, TSE Brakes Inc., Wabtec Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Zhejiang Aodi Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Lujie Machinery Co Ltd., ZHEJIANG ROADAGE MACHINERY CO. LTD., Zhejiang VIE Science and Technology, and Zhejiang VOB Technology Co Ltd. Also, the automotive slack adjuster market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487282/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________