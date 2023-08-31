Roc Solid Foundation Kicks Off National ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ Building 30 Playsets for Kids Fighting Cancer in Just 30 Days

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides kids across the country who are fighting cancer with custom playsets, kicked off their ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ powered by Amazon. The tour will complete an ambitious goal of gifting and building 30 custom playsets to deserving families of pediatric cancer patients across the country in just 30 days during the month of September – which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the tour, and the organization, is to build hope for families through the power of play and to create some normalcy for families whose regular activities have been replaced with doctor’s appointments and treatments.



Roc Solid identified 30 families to receive a custom-built Backyard Discovery Woodland Swing Set thanks to generous donations made by the leaders in outdoor play – Backyard Discovery and other tour sponsors, including Shady Rays, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. Each playset build will be led by Roc Solid representatives, with sponsors and other groups joining to rally communities around the families and provide them with an unforgettable day. Communities can also support the foundation by donating any amount, sharing an “I Play For” sign in honor of someone who has fought or is fighting cancer, and tagging others on social media to support the Play Defeats Cancer Tour and mission.

Eric Newman, the Founder and CEO of Roc Solid, is a pediatric cancer survivor himself and started the organization in 2009 to make a positive impact on kids fighting cancer and their families.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, one of the first things taken away is the opportunity to play as kids often cannot play in public spaces or with friends,” said Newman. “Backyard playsets not only provide kids with safe, germ-free places to play, but they also provide an escape from their harsh reality of fighting cancer. We want to let families know they are not alone.”

This year’s national tour is taking place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, each day in the U.S., there are approximately 43 children diagnosed with cancer; nearly 16,000 kids each year. Roc Solid Foundation hopes to one day reach all 16,000 kids and families.

"We’re blessed to have our own playground in the backyard because of Roc Solid Foundation. We had one happy and healthy girl the day it was built!" Andrea Adkins, mom to Eryn, who is three and fighting kidney cancer.

In addition to building playsets, the organization also offers hospital ‘Ready Bags’ to families of pediatric cancer patients. Ready Bags are distributed through partnerships with 120 children’s hospitals throughout the country. They include everything that a family might need for their unexpected hospital stay including toiletries, a blanket, a journal, a tablet and more. Roc Solid plans to distribute at least 4,000 Ready Bags in 2023.

The Play Defeats Cancer Tour is being made possible by the following sponsors: Amazon, Backyard Discovery, Shady Rays, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. For more information on the ‘Play Defeats Cancer Tour’ please visit www.playdefeatscancer.org. For information on how to get involved or support Roc Solid Foundation, please visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on Linkedin.

About Roc Solid Foundation

Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids fighting cancer nationwide through the power of play. The organization distributes ‘Ready Bags’ to families just after they hear the devastating news that their child has cancer, and also provides backyard playsets to kids during treatment. They currently have partnerships with 120 children's hospitals and have provided playsets to kids fighting cancer in almost every state across the U.S. For more info, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org.

Contact:

Abby Penich

Arrowhead Communications

630.212.2229

abby@arrowheadcommunications.com