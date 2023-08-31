Metal And Mineral Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the metal and mineral market holds significant growth potential, with its market size projected to reach an impressive $10650.94 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This promising trajectory is attributed to the rapid advancements in wireless technology and the practice of miniaturization, where the design of smaller components for various equipment is gaining traction. These developments are poised to foster innovation within the metal and mineral industry's manufacturing landscape, consequently propelling market growth in the forecast period.



TBRC's reports on the metal and mineral industry provide comprehensive insights, meticulous analysis, and accurate forecasts. Backed by a track record of delivering reliable market intelligence, TBRC equips businesses with the information they need to make informed decisions and tap into the burgeoning opportunities presented by the dynamic metal and mineral market.

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the metal and mineral industry:

1. Coated Engraved And Heat Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coated-engraved-and-heat-treated-metal-products-global-market-report





The coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products sector is projected to achieve a market size of $291.53 billion by 2027, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market for activities such as coating, engraving, heat treating, and related endeavors has gained substantial advantages from the significant expansion within the automotive industry throughout the past period.

2. Foundries Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundries-global-market-report





Anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, the foundries sector is poised to expand its market size to $250.01 billion by 2027.

The progression of the foundries market is supported by the projected steady economic advancement in numerous developed and developing nations.

3. Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-shops-turned-product-and-screw-nut-and-bolt-global-market-report





Numerous enterprises engaged in machine shops, the production of turned items, and the manufacturing of screws, nuts, and bolts are increasingly embracing robotics and automation to enhance operational efficiency and overall productivity. Within these companies, sensors are being strategically integrated into diverse machinery to gather crucial data, which subsequently aids in refining operational efficiencies and minimizing the likelihood of equipment breakdowns.

4. Aluminum Casting Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-casting-global-market-report





The aluminum casting market is projected to expand to $102.25 billion by 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The escalating demand within the automotive sector acts as a driving force behind the growth observed in the aluminum casting market.

5. Amorphous Polypropylene Terephatalate Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amorphous-polypropylene-terephthalate-global-market-report





A prominent trend gaining traction in the amorphous polypropylene terephthalate market is product innovation. Manufacturers are actively introducing novel product variations that incorporate eco-friendly and sustainable methods for plastic production.

6. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-global-market-report





The autoclaved aerated concrete market is anticipated to reach a size of $24.31 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

The upward trajectory of constructing environmentally sustainable buildings, often referred to as green buildings, is foreseen as a major driving factor for the expansion of the autoclaved aerated concrete market.

7. Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-recycling-global-market-report





Projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9%, the battery recycling market is anticipated to achieve a size of $29.61 billion by 2027.

The escalating embrace of electric vehicles is foreseen to be a prime catalyst for the expansion of the battery recycling market during the forecast period.

8. Biomaterials Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomaterials-global-market-report





The biomaterials market is projected to reach a size of $219.79 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.

The surge in occurrences of cardiovascular diseases is a significant impetus behind the expansion of the biomaterials market. These disorders stem from factors such as elevated blood pressure, smoking, heightened cholesterol levels, physical inactivity, and other related causes.

9. Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ceramic-matrix-composites-global-market-report





The ceramic matrix composites market is predicted to attain a size of $20.24 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The substantial global demand for lightweight automobiles is playing a pivotal role in driving the expansion of the ceramic matrix composites market.

10. Ceramics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ceramics-global-market-report





Anticipated to achieve a size of $190.78 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, the ceramics market is on a growth trajectory.

The ascending trajectory of the construction industry is foreseen as a major driver fueling the expansion of the ceramics market.

11. Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/collapsible-metal-tubes-global-market-report





An emerging and widely embraced trend in the collapsible metal tubes market is the increasing emphasis on recycling. Prominent companies within the collapsible metal tubes industry are dedicated to creating recyclable alternatives for these tubes, aiming to curtail waste and environmental pollution.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.