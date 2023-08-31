The Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1488.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.81% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487281/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the next generation sequencing data analysis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for personalized medicine, growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders, and growing applications in genomics research.



The next generation sequencing data analysis market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Academic research

• Clinical research

• Pharma and biotech entities

• Hospitals and clinics and others



By Product

• Services

• NGS commercial software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing advances in NGS techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the next generation sequencing data analysis market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in developing real-time and point-of-care NGS data analysis solutions and growing adoption of cloud-based NGS data analysis solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the next generation sequencing data analysis market covers the following areas:

• Next generation sequencing data analysis market sizing

• Next generation sequencing data analysis market forecast

• Next generation sequencing data analysis market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next generation sequencing data analysis market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bionivid Technology Pvt. Ltd., Congenica Ltd., DNAnexus Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fabric Genomics Inc., Golden Helix Inc., HiberCell Inc., Illumina Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Partek Inc., PierianDx Inc., QIAGEN NV, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the next generation sequencing data analysis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

