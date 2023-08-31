The Global High Frequency Trading Servers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 97.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Frequency Trading Servers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487280/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the high frequency trading servers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth opportunities and demand for online trading platforms in APAC, high demand for market surveillance, and rise in integration of financial markets.



The high frequency trading servers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• x-86 based

• ARM based



By Application

• Equity trading

• Forex market

• Commodity market

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the influence of digitalization as one of the prime reasons driving the high frequency trading servers market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of machine learning and AI and zero commission on trading will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the high frequency trading servers market covers the following areas:

• High frequency trading servers market sizing

• High frequency trading servers market forecast

• High frequency trading servers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high frequency trading servers market vendors that include 2CRSi, Arista Networks Inc., ASA Computers Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Exacta Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HyperShark Technologies Corp., Hypertec Group Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., MiTAC Holdings Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegatron Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., XENON Systems Pty Ltd., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Also, the high frequency trading servers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

