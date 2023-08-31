The Global Phosphate Rock Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4328.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phosphate Rock Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487278/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the phosphate rock market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for phosphate fertilizers, demand for high-quality meat, and rapid urbanization.



The phosphate rock market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fertilizer

• Animal feed supplement

• Others



By Source

• Marine phosphate deposits

• Igneous phosphate deposits

• Metamorphic deposits

• Biogenic deposits

• Weathered deposits



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing population as one of the prime reasons driving the phosphate rock market growth during the next few years. Also, production of ammonium phosphate using green phosphoric acid and increasing demand for water treatment chemicals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the phosphate rock market covers the following areas:

• Phosphate rock market sizing

• Phosphate rock market forecast

• Phosphate rock market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phosphate rock market vendors that include Deep Mineral, EuroChem Group AG, Fertoz Ltd., Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corp., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Innophos Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Manidharma Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., OCP Group, Oracle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., PhosAgro Group of Companies, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Solanki Minerals, Solvay SA, Surya Min Chem, The Mosaic Co., Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd., and Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the phosphate rock market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________