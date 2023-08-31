Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit at the Ronald Regan Building & International Trade Center in Washington D.C., September 5-8, 2023

RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 of its technology partners in its partner pavilion at the 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit held September 5-8, 2023 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. As a part of its partnership with Billington CyberSecurity, Carahsoft will be the summit’s “Government IT Solutions Partner” sponsor.

The summit will feature a lineup of speakers with years of experience in mitigating cyber threats, offering valuable insights. More than 200 Government, military, nonprofit, academia and industry thought leaders will convene to present major cyber trends and discuss solutions for current field issues.

David Cohen , Deputy Director, CIA

, Deputy Director, CIA Gen. Paul M. Nakasone , USA Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; Chief, Central Security Service

, USA Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; Chief, Central Security Service Hon. Jen Easterly , Director, CISA

, Director, CISA Hon. Avril Haines , Director of National Intelligence

, Director of National Intelligence Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner , Director, DISA, Commander, JFHQ-DODIN

, Director, DISA, Commander, JFHQ-DODIN Hon. John Sherman , CIO, U.S. Department of Defense

, CIO, U.S. Department of Defense Hon. Anne Neuberger , Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, National Security Council, The White House

, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, National Security Council, The White House Hon. Kemba Walden , Acting National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President

, Acting National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President Hon. Nathaniel Fick , Ambassador-at-Large, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, U.S. Department of State

, Ambassador-at-Large, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, U.S. Department of State Illia Vitiuk, Head of Cyber Security Department, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)

The event theme, “Advancing Cybersecurity’s Impact in an Age of Heightened Risk,” revolves around five educational tracks:

Zero Trust & Data

Zero Trust & Identity

Critical Infrastructure

Cyber Workforce

Emerging Tech



The estimated 2,000 attendees will have the opportunity to learn from these esteemed speakers, participate in breakout sessions, view technology demonstrations, network with other cybersecurity professionals and acknowledge the achievements of outstanding cyber leaders through award presentations.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Friday, September 5-8, 2023

WHERE:

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center | Exhibit Halls

1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20004

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft and more than 50 partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #100 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Vendors Participating in Carahsoft’s Pavilion:

Abacode (#123) ExtraHop (#134) RegScale (#119) Akamai (#151) Forescout (#148) Rubrik (#113) Armis (#104) Fortinet Federal (#102) SentinelOne (#101) Axonius (#110) Gigamon (#149) Snowflake (#132) Bastille (#135) GitLab (#138) Sonatype (#136) BeyondTrust (#142) GovDataHosting (#144) Splunk (#116) Blancco (#141) HackerOne (#129) Sumo Logic (#150) Broadcom (#109) Horizon3.ai (#143) Tenable (#120) Check Point (#128) HUMAN (#131) Tetrate (#137) Cloudera (#105) Interos (#115) Trellix (#106) Commvault (#152) Lineaje (#114) Tychon (#124) Conceal (#125) NVIDIA (#111) Veritas (#103) Confluent (#139) Okta (#118) Waterfall (#112) Cribl (#122) OpenText Cybersecurity (#121) WinMagic (#126) Crowdstrike (#107) PC Matic (#140) Wiz (#146) Datadog (#130) Proofpoint (#133) Zscaler (#117) Delinea (#127) Qrypt (#145) Dynatrace (#108) Red Hat (#147)

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners at Billington:

AWS Lookout Salesforce Adobe Microsoft Tanium BlackBerry Oracle Thales Cohesity Palo Alto Veeam Elastic Progress Veracode Forcepoint Recorded Future (ISC)2 RSA

Several Carahsoft vendors will be offering 20-minute presentations in the exhibit hall, including Dynatrace, Fortinet Federal, GitLab, Horizon3.ai, ISC2, Oracle, Tenable and WinMagic.

Other learning opportunities include live demos of Carahsoft partners' industry-leading solutions at the Carahsoft pavilion stage (Atrium Ballroom) and Billington stage (Atrium Hall). Visit Carahsoft’s partner training session on Tuesday in the Horizon Ballroom to learn more about solutions from Oracle.

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:

Conference attendees are invited to join the Billington Cybersecurity Summit’s All-Attendee Reception sponsored by Carahsoft from 4:15 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Building Atrium Ballrooms.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. Registration is complimentary for Government employees while tickets last. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s Billington CyberSecurity Summit event page or contact Julie Denworth at (703) 871-8517 or Billington@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

