Soft Skin Adhesives Market to be Worth US$ 1,866.9 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global soft skin adhesives market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US $1,866.9 million by the end of 2033.



Soft skin adhesives, often referred to as skin-friendly adhesives or medical adhesives, are specialized adhesive formulations designed for gentle and comfortable attachment to the human skin. These adhesives are used in various applications, such as medical devices, wearable sensors, wound dressings, and transdermal drug delivery systems. Unlike traditional adhesives, soft skin adhesives are engineered to adhere securely to the skin while minimizing discomfort, irritation, and potential damage upon removal. They offer attributes such as breathability, flexibility, and biocompatibility, making them suitable for prolonged skin contact without causing allergic reactions or compromising skin integrity. Soft skin adhesives play a pivotal role in enhancing the comfort and effectiveness of medical and wearable technologies while maintaining skin health and user well-being.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8499

The growth of the soft skin adhesives market is driven by the increasing demand for wearable medical devices that require secure and comfortable adhesion to the skin, particularly for remote patient monitoring. These adhesives provide a gentle and reliable bonding solution, crucial for prolonged wear without causing skin irritation.

Key Takeaways:

The Soft Skin Adhesives Market in North America has occupied a major share of ~30% in 2023.

Moreover, South Asia and Oceania market growth rate is expected to witness a 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Soft Skin Adhesives Market is estimated to witness a market value of $ 841.1 Mn in 2023 and predicted to reach a market value of US $ 1,866.9 Mn.



Segmentation of Soft Skin Adhesives Industry Research Report

By Base Chemistry By Application By Region Silicone Based Wound dressing & Bandages North America Acrylic Based Scar Therapies Application Latin America Urethane Based Wearable Medical Devices Europe East Asia

The growing demand for comfortable medical devices, the expanding aging population, rising wearable health technology adoption, and increased awareness of skin health are driving the growth of the soft skin adhesives market. - Says FACTMR Expert



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1,866.9 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Adhesives Research

DuPont

DermaMed

Elkem

Scapa

Henkel Adhesives

TOYOCHEM CO., LTD

Wacker Chemie AG

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the soft skin adhesives market is characterized by intense innovation and strategic partnerships among major players. Industry leaders are focusing on developing exclusive adhesive formulations that prioritize patient comfort, and durability, and ensure adhesion. Collaborations with medical device manufacturers are also common, allowing major players to tailor adhesive solutions to specific wearable devices and expand their market reach.

In February 2023, Dupont launched a product, TM MG 7-9960, a soft skin adhesive product with various qualities such as high adhesion force, extended wear period, and easy removal.



Winning strategies

Focusing on developing formulations that prioritize both patient comfort and secure adhesion is crucial. These innovations carry a range of factors, including the selection of skin-friendly materials that minimize the risk of irritation or allergic reactions.

Key players are recognizing the value of strategic collaborations with medical device manufacturers to create specialized adhesive solutions. These partnerships leverage the unique expertise of both parties to develop adhesive products that are specifically suited to the requirements of different wearable medical devices.

In the market, it's crucial to expand globally and prioritize sustainability. Going global means creating solutions for different regions while being eco-friendly involves using materials and practices that are better for the environment. These strategies help companies reach more people and meet the demand for environmentally responsible healthcare solutions.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8499

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Adhesives Market: Adhesives market worth is poised to reach US$ 102.6 Billion -in 2032

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: The global pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 60.2 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 105.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market: The global thermal conductive adhesives market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 6% over the forecast period and is expected to witness 1.8x growth between 2019 and 2029.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube