CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2023 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

2023 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s capital increase reserved for the 180,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 28 June to 11 July 2023, was completed on 31 August 2023. 32,506 people subscribed, in France and around the world, for a total amount of €232.1 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription including a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 30 May and 26 June 2023. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 26,835,641 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,052,737,991.

This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to ECB’s approval. Reserved capital increases are part of the Group’s policy on promoting employees’ participation to the Group’s financial performance.

1 employees with a minimum of three months' service in France and in 16 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d'épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France

