The Global Cell Sorting Market is forecasted to grow by USD 129.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in demand for clinical diagnosis, and increasing funding for cell-based research.



The cell sorting market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Hospitals and clinical testing laboratories

• Others



By Technology

• Fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting

• Magnetic-activated cell sorting

• Micro-electromechanical systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of genetic engineering in forensic research as one of the prime reasons driving the cell sorting market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in global cell sorting market and rising demand for high-throughput cell sorting will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cell sorting market covers the following areas:

• Cell sorting market sizing

• Cell sorting market forecast

• Cell sorting market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cell sorting market vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bulldog-Bio Inc., Cell Microsystems Inc., Cytonome ST LLC, Danaher Corp., Guandong Benice Intelligent Equipment Co.Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Molecular Device LLC, Namocell Inc., NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., On-Chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Semco Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Union Biometrica Inc., Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Ltd., and Xiamen WinAck Battery Technology Co. Also, the cell sorting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

