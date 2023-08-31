The Global Speech to Text API Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,269.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speech to Text API Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487274/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the speech to text API market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices, demand from the growing business process outsourcing (bpo) sector, and adoption of speech-to-text api for financial trading.



The speech to text API market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of ai integrated with speech-to-text API as one of the prime reasons driving the speech to text API market growth during the next few years. Also, proliferation of predictive analytics in speech-to-text api and cloud-based speech-to-text API service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the speech to text API market covers the following areas:

• Speech to text API market sizing

• Speech to text API market forecast

• Speech to text API market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading speech to text API market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Cantab Research Ltd., Deepgram Inc. , GoVivace Inc., iFLYTEK Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Liveperson Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Otter.ai Inc., Rev.com Inc., SoundHound AI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Twilio Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vocapia Research SAS, VoiceCloud LLC, and VoxSciences Ltd. Also, the speech to text API market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

