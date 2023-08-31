The Global Sports Bras Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10293.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Bras Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487272/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sports bras market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased participation of women in sports and fitness activities, growing awareness regarding importance of appropriate support during physical exercise, and increasing focus on women’s empowerment and body positivity.



The sports bras market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Padded

• Non-padded



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials as one of the prime reasons driving the sports bras market growth during the next few years. Also, rising trend of athleisure wear and advancements in fabric technology that provide better comfort and performance will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sports bras market covers the following areas:

• Sports bras market sizing

• Sports bras market forecast

• Sports bras market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports bras market vendors that include Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Brooks Sports Inc., Enell Inc., Fabletics LLC, FIT N FAB SPORTS, lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Oiselle Inc., Onzie Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Hanesbrands Inc.. Also, the sports bras market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

