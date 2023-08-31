BCUC Launches Indigenous Intervener Capacity Fund Pilot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has launched a pilot funding program to reduce financial barriers for Indigenous governments and organizations who want to participate as interveners in BCUC proceedings. This important initiative is one way the BCUC aims to advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples through our work and processes.



The BCUC’s Indigenous Intervener Capacity Fund (IICF) pilot program provides up to $5,000 to First Nations, the Métis Nation British Columbia, and eligible BC-based Indigenous not-for-profit organizations once they have been accepted to participate as an intervener in a BCUC proceeding. Eligible organizations must be a registered BC-based not-for-profit organization; focus primarily on supporting BC Indigenous communities and/or Indigenous peoples, and; have a mandate from Indigenous governments and/or communities to advocate on their behalf.

Funds will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be provided upfront once an eligible party has been accepted as an intervener in a BCUC proceeding. IICF can be used to support a wide range of relevant expenses such as hosting community meetings, providing honourariums, conducting research, and paying professional fees.

The pilot program will continue for one year, or until the funds have been exhausted. After that time, the BCUC will evaluate feedback on the program and determine next steps.

For more information about the IICF, including details on how to apply, review the IICF Guidelines here.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC’s energy utilities, compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of ratepayers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted. The BCUC is also the Administrator of BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act and is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the fuel market.

