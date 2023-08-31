The Global HVAC System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 48.34 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487270/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for inverter HVAC systems, increasing office absorption space, and growing preference for rental HVAC systems.



The HVAC system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Type

• Split system

• Ductless system

• Packaged system



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of smart HVAC systems as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC system market growth during the next few years. Also, growing concerns over improving indoor air quality (IAQ) in residential and commercial buildings and growing adoption of smartphones for controlling HVAC devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the HVAC system market covers the following areas:

• HVAC system market sizing

• HVAC system market forecast

• HVAC system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC system market vendors that include Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GREE Comfort, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and Whirlpool Corp.. Also, the HVAC system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________