CNOVA N.V.

Change to the Board of Directors

AMSTERDAM – August 31, 2023, 18:30 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) today announces a change to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Emmanuel Grenier, non-executive director of the Company, will leave the Company’s Board of Directors as per the date hereof. Prior to joining the Board as non-executive director, Mr. Grenier was the Company’s CEO together with being Cdiscount’s CEO for the past 15 years. The Company’s Board of Directors and management are grateful to Mr. Grenier for his dedication and valuable contribution to the Company.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 8.0 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

