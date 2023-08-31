New CEO at Ljósleiðarinn

The board of Ljósleiðarinn has appointed Einar Þórarinsson as its new CEO. With over twenty years of management experience, Einar previously worked at Sidekick Health, Advania, and Vodafone.



He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science from the University of Reykjavík and has led operations, IT affairs, services, marketing, and sales across his career.

At Sidekick Health, Einar was responsible for product design and development, technical operations and infrastructure planning.

He is set to begin his new role on October 1st.

Birna Bragadóttir, the chairwoman of Ljósleiðari, expressed confidence in Einar's ability to lead the company forward. She cited his broad range of expertise as a manager as crucial to Ljósleiðari's success.

Einar himself acknowledged the challenges ahead, including changes in sales, infrastructure development, and financial strength. He also noted the need to compete with foreign-owned company. Nevertheless, he expressed optimism for Ljósleiðar's future, calling it a "powerful company with a positive outlook."





Further Information:

Breki Logason

head of communication and marketing

+354-6985671