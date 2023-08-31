The Global Facial Makeup Market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.38 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Makeup Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487269/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the facial makeup market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for BB and CC creams, growing innovation in facial makeup products, and social media and celebrity endorsement.



The facial makeup market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Foundation

• Face powder

• Concealer

• Bronzer and others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the facial makeup market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in facial makeup product launches and growing mergers and acquisitions (M and A) of vendors in market in focus will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial makeup market vendors that include Amway Corp., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Kao Corp., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nature Republic OC, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co.. Also, the facial makeup market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

