The Global Wine and Spirits Market is forecasted to grow by USD 195.96 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wine and Spirits Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487268/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wine and spirits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for craft drinks, growing number of new product launches by vendors in global wine and spirits market, and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (m and a) among vendors in the market in focus.



The wine and spirits market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Type

• Spirits

• Wine



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing dependence on technology throughout value chain as one of the prime reasons driving the wine and spirits market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in organic and natural wines and growing online sales of alcohol will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wine and spirits market covers the following areas:

• Wine and spirits market sizing

• Wine and spirits market forecast

• Wine and spirits market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wine and spirits market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi Ltd., Bayadera Group, Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Globus Spirits Ltd., Hite Jinro Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Meininger Verlag GmbH, Miguel Torres SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. Also, the wine and spirits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487268/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________