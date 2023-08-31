The Global Sales Enablement Platform Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4237.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.35% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sales Enablement Platform Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487267/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sales enablement platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing need to enhance digital experience of customers, rising emphasis on adopting sales enablement platforms, and increasing demand for improving internal sales process.



The sales enablement platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer goods and retail

• IT and telecom

• Media and entertainment

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Others



By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the exponential growth of marketing intelligence as one of the prime reasons driving the sales enablement platform market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing need for digitization and rising technological innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sales enablement platform market vendors that include Accent Technologies Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., ClientPoint Inc., Dropbox Inc., GetAccept Inc., Gong.io Inc., Highspot Inc., Mediafly Inc., Mindtickle Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAPERFLITE, Pitcher AG, QorusDocs Ltd., Qstream Inc., Quark Software Inc., Rallyware Inc., Salesforce Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Showpad Inc., and Upland Software Inc.. Also, the sales enablement platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

