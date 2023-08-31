The Global Construction and Mining Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 62.13 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction and Mining Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487264/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the construction and mining equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expansion of construction and mining equipment manufacturing and distribution facilities, increasing investments in infrastructure, and rising number of launches of new equipment.



The construction and mining equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Loaders

• Dozers

• Excavators

• Pulverizing screening equipment

• Crushing



By Application

• Infrastructure

• Mineral mining

• Residential building

• Metal mining



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the digitization and automation of construction and mining equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the construction and mining equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for electrical construction and mining equipment and a growing trend of rentals of construction and mining equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction and mining equipment market vendors that include AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, SANY Group, Schaeffler AG, Sunward Europe Heavy Industry NV, Terex Corp., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Kobe Steel Ltd. Also, the construction and mining equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

