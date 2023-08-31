SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Party City Holdco Inc.(PRTYQ) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. (OTC Other: PRTYQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: November 8, 2022 to June 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in PRTYQ:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/party-city-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45506&from=3

Party City Holdco Inc. NEWS - PRTYQ NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Party City Holdco Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources “will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months”; (ii) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (iii) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company’s then-existing liquidity problems; (iv) omitted that the Company’s existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; and (v) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Party City you have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Party City securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the PRTYQ lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/party-city-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=45506&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com



