The Global Smart Manufacturing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20265.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period

The report on the smart manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, increasing adoption of industry 4.0, and increasing supply chain complexities.



The smart manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Industry Application

• Process

• Discrete



By Technology

• Human-machine interface

• Manufacturing execution system

• Plant asset management

• Warehouse management system



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of IIoT as one of the prime reasons driving the smart manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, need for compliance and government support for digitization and surging demand for software systems that save time and cost will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart manufacturing market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. Also, the smart manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

