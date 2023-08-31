The Global Fourth Party Logistics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 17.94 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fourth Party Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487257/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the fourth party logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages of 4PL, increasing inorganic activities, and rapid growth in e-commerce industry.



The fourth party logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Food and beverages and others



By Type

• Solution integrator mode

• Synergy plus operating mode

• Industry innovator mode



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of blockchain in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the fourth party logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on digitalization in logistics and increase in retail sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fourth party logistics market covers the following areas:

• Fourth party logistics market sizing

• Fourth party logistics market forecast

• Fourth party logistics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fourth party logistics market vendors that include 4PL Group, Allyn International Services Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, Conexial Supply Chain India PVT LTD, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Express Delivery Sweden AB, FedEx Corp., Global4PL, J and J Denholm Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Logistics Plus Inc., LOGISFASHION SA, OIA Global, Overseas Corporation Pvt Ltd, SNCF Group, and XPO Inc.. Also, the fourth party logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487257/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________