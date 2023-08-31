The Global Small Satellite Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3734.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.78% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Satellite Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487256/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the small satellite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low-cost solution deployment through micro- and nanosatellites, growing use of small satellites in commercial applications, and rising production and launch of small satellites to revolutionize space industry.



The small satellite market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Earth observation and remote sensing

• Satellite communication

• Navigation

• Scientific research and others



By Type

• Minisatellite

• Nanosatellite

• Microsatellite



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing use of 3d printing in small satellites as one of the prime reasons driving the small satellite market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of sustainable and green satellite technologies and increasing number of space exploration missions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading small satellite market vendors that include Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Capella Space Corp., Firefly Aerospace Inc., GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Planet Labs PBC, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saturn Satellite Networks Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spire Global Inc., Terran Orbital Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.. Also, the small satellite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

