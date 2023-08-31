The Global Fire Pits Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2131.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Pits Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487255/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in outdoor living spaces for entertainment and relaxation, growing interest in home renovations and outdoor upgrades, and popularity of fire pits for their aesthetic appeal and functionality.



The fire pits market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wood burning fire pits

• Gas fire pits

• Others



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise of eco-friendly and sustainable fire pits as one of the prime reasons driving the fire pits market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of DIY projects and rise in demand for electric fire pits will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fire pits market covers the following areas:

• Fire pits market sizing

• Fire pits market forecast

• Fire pits market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire pits market vendors that include Acucraft Fireplace Systems, American Fyre Designs, B-ROOKIE FIREPITS, Crate and Barrel, Elvy Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Galaxy Home Recreation, Galaxy Outdoor, Garden Joy, GHP Group Inc., Iron Embers Inc., LANDMANN Germany GmbH, Mr. Bar B Q Products LLC, Paloform, Patina Products, The Outdoor GreatRoom Co., Thor Industries Inc., Timothy Addison Ross Ltd., Warming Trends LLC, yaheetech.shop, and Zhejiang Yayi Metal Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the fire pits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

