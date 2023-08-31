The Global IT Professional Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 461.56 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Professional Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487250/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the IT professional services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing digital transformation, increasing shift of businesses to cloud-based services and infrastructure, and growing IT industry in developing regions.



The IT professional services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Project-oriented services

• Information technology outsourcing

• IT supporting and training services

• Enterprise cloud computing services



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small

• Medium enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments as one of the prime reasons driving the IT professional services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing recent developments related to IT professional services and growing adoption of IT professional services in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the IT professional services market covers the following areas:

• IT professional services market sizing

• IT professional services market forecast

• IT professional services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT professional services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.. Also, the IT professional services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487250/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________