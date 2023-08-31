The Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 15375.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487249/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the needle-free injection systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsies, increasing target population demanding needle-less injections, and rising demand for biosimilars and vaccines.



The needle-free injection systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Home care settings

• Research laboratories



By Product

• Fillable

• Pre-filled



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing incidence of needlestick infections as one of the prime reasons driving the needle-free injection systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for self-administered injections and market expansion in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the needle-free injection systems market covers the following areas:

• Needle-free injection systems market sizing

• Needle-free injection systems market forecast

• Needle-free injection systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading needle-free injection systems market vendors that include Aijex Pharma International Inc., AKRA DERMOJET, Amico Group, Antares Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring BV, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medbitz Pte Ltd., Mika Medical Co., NuGen Medical Devices, QUINOVARE and TECHiJET, Technologies M©dicales Internationales Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Crossject, Needle Free Injection System, PharmaJet Inc., PORTAL INSTRUMENTS INC, and Recipharm AB. Also, the needle-free injection systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

