Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market driven by Growing Endoscopic Applications: FMI Reports

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global postoperative panniculus retractors market is currently valued at US$ 96.2 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, owing to several factors, including the rising prevalence of obesity.



Endoscopic procedures are becoming more popular, a significant market growth driver for postoperative panniculus retractors. The demand for efficient equipment that improves visualization and access grows with the number of endoscopic treatments performed.

Postoperative panniculus retractors are critical in generating a regulated space between tissue layers, allowing for better visibility and maneuverability during treatments such as polyp removal, lesion excision, and tumor ablation. With more medical professionals relying on minimally invasive procedures for diagnosis and treatment, the adaptability of postoperative panniculus retractors in diverse endoscopic interventions makes them useful tools.

This trend is driving market expansion, as the use of postoperative panniculus retractors corresponds with the changing landscape of medical operations, resulting in better patient outcomes and procedural efficacy.

Key Takeaways from the Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market:

By product, the adjustable panniculus retractors segment contributed around US$ 63.3 million in 2022 due to its versatility in accommodating varying patient anatomies.

By application, bariatric surgery contributed around US$ 50.3 million in 2022, owed to the increasing prevalence of obesity-related procedures and demand for panniculus retractors for bariatric procedures.

By end users, hospitals contributed around US$ 44.1 million in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for postoperative panniculus retractors.

By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022 contributing around US$ 50.3 million. The North American region dominates the postoperative panniculus retractor market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.



Market Competition:

Waston Medical and Sirio Pharma Co Ltd are key players leading in the postoperative panniculus retractor market. These companies participate in conferences and award competitions to gain a larger market share and launch new products that provide affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

In December 2021, Waston Medical and Trendlines joined forces to Develop Chinese/Israeli Medical Devices.



Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market Report Coverage:



Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value, Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Northern Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled Laborie.

TZ Medical, Inc.

GSquared Medical Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Adjustable Panniculus Retractors

Fixed Panniculus Retractors

By Application:

Bariatric Surgeries

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

Excess Skin Removal

Minimizing Surgical Trauma

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



