Top DeFi Traders and Investors Join aarnâ's Alpha Creator Program

Dover, DE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting new benchmarks in the DeFi sector, aarnâ has unveiled its Alpha Creator Program, with investor and entrepreneur Simon Dingle who was already one of the very first members, and now prominent DeFi trader BMS joining in as an inaugural members. This pivotal move underscores aarnâ’s unwavering commitment to simplifying DeFi asset management and making advanced DeFi strategies universally accessible.

The Alpha Creator Program channels the insights of top-tier crypto and digital assets experts, and investors like Simon Dingle and BMS, at times also seamlessly blending these strategies with artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock, tokenize, and democratize alpha discovery. The Alpha Creator program brings not only expertise but also an intricate understanding of the ever-changing DeFi landscape.

"We’re on a mission to decentralize the alpha value chain, and very pleased to inaugurate our Alpha Creator Program with Simon Dingle and BMS,” remarks aarnâ founder Sri Misra. “The involvement of deep DeFi experts endorses our view of how the next generation of DeFi can be structured at a protocol level, and bring decentralized human-AI collaboration together to democratize sophisticated and user-centric access."

An insightful piece on Hackernoon further delves into its endeavors in transforming the DeFi realm through this Alpha Creator program. By converging AI, DeFi, and exceptional industry talent, aarnâ is sculpting an unparalleled narrative in decentralized asset management. Read the full Hackernoon article here .

Be a Part of the Revolution! Passionate DeFi traders are invited to be a part of this transformative journey. Apply now to become an Alpha Creator and have the opportunity to deploy your own vaults. Apply Here.

About aarnâ

aarnâ pioneers a new era of decentralized asset management by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise with DeFi vaults. By uniting the best minds in DeFi with AI, aarnâ unlocks, tokenizes, and democratizes alpha discovery. It's an empowering ecosystem that emphasizes democratic access to DeFi and crypto, fostering responsible investment management.