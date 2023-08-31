Sirios resumes exploration on Aquilon, Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce it is resuming exploration work in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. The Sirios exploration team is currently pursuing work on the Aquilon gold property in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (Sumitomo). Mapping and rock sampling on a series of trenches; a property-wide soil geochemical survey; a structural study; and borehole and drone geophysical surveys will be undertaken in the coming weeks.



An airborne LiDAR survey was completed last June over the entire property (67.4 km2). This survey is in addition to large-scale geochemical till sampling, approximately 40-line km of Induced Polarization (IP) ground geophysical survey, and twelve mechanically excavated trenches completed last March.

The current exploration program is financed by Sumitomo, with Sirios as operator. Sumitomo has the option to earn an 80% interest in the Aquilon project by making an investment of $14.8 million (ref. press release of 12/19/2022).

One-year extension to the validity of mining claims in regions affected by forest fires

Management of Sirios wishes to express its great appreciation for the exceptional measure recently undertaken by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, which adds 12 months to the current expiry date of an eligible claim. Eligible claims are mainly those acquired before January 1, 2022 and located in territories affected by extended forest access and circulation bans due to forest fires (ref.: https://mrnf.gouv.qc.ca/en/mines/mining-rights/directives-notices/notices-2023/). This measure affects 876 claims held by Sirios covering 451 km2 in Eeyou Istchee Baie James.

About the Aquilon Project

The Aquilon gold property consists of 140 mineral claims covering an area of 68 km2. It is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 10 km south of the Laforge-1 hydroelectric power station and is easily accessible by all-season roads. To date, 32 gold showings have been discovered on the property. Drill intercepts on the Aquilon project are among the highest gold grades reported in Quebec (source: Sigeom), which includes 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m (Lingo showing), 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m (Moman showing) and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Fleur-de-Lys showing) (ref. press releases of 26/06/2008 and 19/01/2011). More information is available on the recently updated Aquilon Project web page at sirios.com/en/our-projects/aquilon.

Roger Moar, P.Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. qualified persons under NI 43-101 prepared and verified the technical information in this press release and reviewed the final version of the text.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian-based mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

