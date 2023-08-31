LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. today announced it will issue a shareholder liquidation distribution of $1.50 per share on September 8, 2023, to all shareholders as of record of August 31, 2023 and Provided a Corporate Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (“LMP” or the “Company”), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced it will issue a liquidating shareholder distribution of $1.50 per share on or about September 8, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 (the “Liquidation Distribution”) and provided a corporate update.

The Company further announced that on August 9, 2023, the Company filed a Certificate of Dissolution with the State of Delaware as the Company moves forward to complete and finalize its final liquidation (the “Certificate of Dissolution”). Accordingly, the Company adopted a Plan of Distribution in connection with the dissolution of the Company, including holding back reserves from the Liquidation Distribution announced today, which management of the Company believes is sufficient to resolve any contingent, conditional or unmatured contractual claims currently known to the Company as well as professional fees related to final dissolution, filing final tax returns and maintaining limited office related expenses required through the date of final dissolution. After the payment of the foregoing costs and resolution of any contingent, conditional or unmatured contractual claims currently known to the Company, the Company anticipates that it will make another liquidating distribution to its shareholders payable upon surrender of the shares. Although the Company cannot project how much cash, if any, will remain after the completion of the final dissolution, the Company expects to issue another liquidating distribution in the first quarter of 2024.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

Prior to filing of its Certificate of Dissolution, LMP previously offered a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar matters that are not historical facts. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “projection,” “seek,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” will,” the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meanings. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company or any successor entity of the transaction and include statements concerning the expected timing of closing the transaction. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Company is unable to enter into sales agreements with respect to the Terminated Dealerships in a timely manner or at all, or on favorable terms, (ii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Plan of Liquidation on the Company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally, (iii) the inability of the Company to complete the Plan of Liquidation and distribute proceeds to stockholders. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.