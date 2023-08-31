HashiCorp Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue totaled $143.2 million, representing an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 124% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to 134% at the end of second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Second quarter total GAAP RPO totaled $682.5 million, representing an increase of 43% year-over-year; Second quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $398.9 million, representing an increase of 31% year-over-year.

Second quarter total non-GAAP RPO totaled $708.0 million, representing an increase of 42% year-over-year; Second quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $420.3 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended July 31, 2023.

“I’m pleased with our results in Q2 of FY24, with solid execution that led to 26% year-over-year revenue growth,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “Our team is continuing to win in the market despite a challenging purchasing environment, and our product innovation is positioning us well for the long-term opportunity before us.”

“Our Q2 results demonstrated our focus on delivering solid top-line performance while driving improvements in our operating leverage,” said Navam Welihinda, CFO of HashiCorp. “We remain on our path toward profitability, and are focused on driving efficiency while continuing to make the most of our long-term opportunity.”

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $143.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up 26% from $113.9 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $113.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, representing an 80% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $92.3 million and an 81% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $118.8 million in the second quarter fiscal 2024, representing an 83% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $96.1 million and an 84% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $82.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to GAAP operating loss of $78.6 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $35.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $36.0 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $66.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss of $74.8 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $18.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $32.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.34 based on 192.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.40 based on 185.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.10 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) Total RPO was $682.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $476.0 million in the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $398.9 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $304.3 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $708.0 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $498.4 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $420.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $324.3 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments: Net cash used by operating activities was $33.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $57.2 million used in operating activities in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $1,244.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $1,291.8 million at the end of the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to the most comparable non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

HashiCorp ended the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with 4,217 customers, up from 4,153 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter, and up from 3,364 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with 851 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), up from 830 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 734 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Customers with equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 89% of total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 89% in the previous fiscal quarter and 88% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $18.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $16.5 million in the previous fiscal quarter and up from $10.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Company's trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 124% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 134% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Other Highlights

During the second quarter, HashiCorp continued to invest across its product portfolio and expand its ecosystem, including the following:

Company news: Announced the acquisition of BluBracket, a security startup whose functionality will complement HashiCorp Vault’s secrets management by helping prevent accidental leaks and fighting secret sprawl. Held HashiDays, HashiCorp’s European user conference, which sold out in three separate in-person locations: London, Paris, and Munich. Released the third annual HashiCorp State of Cloud Strategy Survey in collaboration with Forrester Research, with new data showing how cloud maturity drives operational efficiency. Added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

Awards: Won Microsoft Global OSS on Azure Partner of the Year, and named as a Finalist for U.S. Partner OSS on Azure. Comparably's Best CEOs for Diversity.

Product Updates and Improvements: Terraform General availability of HashiCorp Terraform 1.5, featuring a config-driven import workflow and a new language primitive for infrastructure validations. New capabilities for HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, making it easier to import, view, validate, and manage resources across customers’ entire infrastructure. Vault General availability of the HashiCorp Vault Secrets Operator for Kubernetes, along with CRDs responsible for synchronizing Vault secrets to Kubernetes Secrets. Public Beta of HCP Vault Secrets, a new SaaS-based secrets management platform that enables developers to centrally store, access, and sync secrets when and where they need them. Consul HashiCorp Consul 1.16, which adds new reliability, scalability, security, service mesh UX, extensibility, and service discovery capabilities. New features for the HCP Consul management plane, with deeper insights to Consul deployments via cloud-based observability. Boundary General availability of self-managed HashiCorp Boundary Enterprise, which enables organizations to deploy HashiCorp Boundary in their desired public or private clouds. Boundary 0.13, which adds new functionality including SSH session recording capability.



Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $142 - $144 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $26 - $23 million

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.05 - $0.03

Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 195.3 million

For the full fiscal year 2024, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $571 - $575 million

Non-GAAP operating loss of $108 - $105 million

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.23 - $0.21

Weighted Average Fully Diluted Shares of 192.7 million

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Margin of approximately (5)%



HashiCorp has not reconciled its expectations as to third quarter and fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP loss per share, and non-GAAP free cash flow margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Due to the limited public trading history and significant volatility in the price of HashiCorp’s common stock, certain items, which could be material, cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, each of which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

HashiCorp will host a conference call on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. PDT to discuss HashiCorp’s financial results and financial guidance. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using the link available on our investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on HashiCorp’s investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. HashiCorp's software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary™, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as community, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, as amended, including, among others, statements about HashiCorp’s business strategy, HashiCorp’s performance in the market in light of the current purchasing environment, long-term opportunity related to HashiCorp’s product innovation, HashiCorp’s path toward profitability, and HashiCorp’s financial outlook for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2024. In some cases you can identify forward- looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 27, 2023 and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation included in the amortized expenses of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses. We calculate non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses.

We calculate non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average shares outstanding.

We calculate non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP RPOs or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://ir.hashicorp.com.

HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: License $ 16,724 $ 15,338 $ 31,882 $ 25,682 Support 103,997 84,257 205,910 163,465 Cloud-hosted services 18,372 10,637 34,916 19,469 Subscription revenue 139,093 110,232 272,708 208,616 Professional services and other 4,153 3,631 8,521 6,144 Total revenue 143,246 113,863 281,229 214,760 Cost of revenue: Cost of license 498 360 1,083 753 Cost of support 16,304 12,272 31,147 23,110 Cost of cloud-hosted services 7,619 5,699 14,647 10,529 Cost of subscription revenue 24,421 18,331 46,877 34,392 Cost of professional services and other 4,913 3,209 9,245 6,537 Total cost of revenue 29,334 21,540 56,122 40,929 Gross profit 113,912 92,323 225,107 173,831 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 101,134 87,674 191,698 167,926 Research and development 59,962 47,885 114,155 95,060 General and administrative 35,412 35,383 69,660 67,906 Total operating expenses 196,508 170,942 375,513 330,892 Loss from operations (82,596 ) (78,619 ) (150,406 ) (157,061 ) Interest income 16,300 3,926 31,280 4,542 Other expenses, net (105 ) 66 (225 ) (40 ) Loss before income taxes (66,401 ) (74,627 ) (119,351 ) (152,559 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (86 ) 137 222 422 Net loss $ (66,315 ) $ (74,764 ) $ (119,573 ) $ (152,981 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 192,610 185,212 191,723 184,114





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) As of July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 830,018 $ 1,286,134 Short-term investments 414,094 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance 122,385 162,369 Deferred contract acquisition costs 45,329 42,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,526 17,683 Total current assets 1,440,352 1,508,998 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 82,921 81,286 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 13,028 — Goodwill 12,265 — Other assets, non-current 42,037 38,056 Total assets $ 1,590,603 $ 1,628,340 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,693 $ 12,450 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,376 $ 10,163 Accrued compensation and benefits 53,505 58,628 Deferred revenue 264,639 272,909 Customer deposits 25,564 26,699 Total current liabilities 361,777 380,849 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,802 29,335 Other liabilities, non-current 15,112 12,806 Total liabilities 405,691 422,990 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 109,085 and 88,823 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, par value of $0.000015 per share; 200,000 and 200,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 84,561 and 101,145 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,085,910 1,985,747 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,028 ) — Accumulated deficit (899,973 ) (780,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,184,912 1,205,350 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,590,603 $ 1,628,340





HashiCorp, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (119,573 ) $ (152,981 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 86,282 88,662 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,876 1,947 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,474 1,416 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (4,196 ) — Deferred income taxes (482 ) — Other 68 (19 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 39,914 15,227 Deferred contract acquisition costs (4,152 ) (19,688 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,161 ) (1,175 ) Accounts payable (5,007 ) (3,044 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,776 ) (1,741 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (5,123 ) (1,961 ) Deferred revenue (8,803 ) 3,523 Customer deposits (1,135 ) (1,035 ) Net cash used in operating activities (29,794 ) (70,869 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired (20,859 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (417 ) (72 ) Capitalized internal-use software (5,669 ) (3,516 ) Purchases of short-term investments (469,704 ) — Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 26,372 — Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 32,529 — Net cash used in investing activities (437,748 ) (3,588 ) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (224 ) (202 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 1,455 2,166 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 10,195 8,501 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,426 10,465 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (456,116 ) (63,992 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 1,286,134 1,357,613 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 830,018 $ 1,293,621





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 113,912 $ 92,323 $ 225,107 $ 173,831 Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 444 222 832 391 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,048 3,559 7,479 6,886 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles $ 417 $ — $ 417 $ — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 118,821 $ 96,104 $ 233,835 $ 181,108 GAAP gross margin 80 % 81 % 80 % 81 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 84 % 83 % 84 % Reconciliation of loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (82,596 ) $ (78,619 ) $ (150,406 ) $ (157,061 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 444 222 832 391 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 46,119 42,403 86,281 88,662 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 472 — 472 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses 459 — 459 — Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (35,102 ) $ (35,994 ) $ (62,362 ) $ (68,008 ) GAAP operating margin (58 )% (69 )% (53 )% (73 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (25 )% (32 )% (22 )% (32 )%





Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share GAAP net loss $ (66,315 ) $ (74,764 ) $ (119,573 ) $ (152,981 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software 444 222 832 391 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 46,119 42,403 86,281 88,662 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 472 — 472 — Add: Acquisition-related expenses 459 — 459 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (18,821 ) $ (32,139 ) $ (31,529 ) $ (63,928 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.83 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.83 ) Add: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs — — — 0.01 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 0.24 0.23 0.45 0.48 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles — — — — Add: Acquisition-related expenses — — — — Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 192,610 185,212 191,723 184,114 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash used in operating activities $ (33,669 ) $ (57,150 ) $ (29,794 ) $ (70,869 ) Add: purchases of property and equipment (26 ) (59 ) (417 ) (72 ) Add: capitalized internal-use software (2,930 ) (1,924 ) (5,669 ) (3,516 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (36,625 ) $ (59,133 ) $ (35,880 ) $ (74,457 ) GAAP net cash used in operating activities as a % of revenue (24 )% (50 )% (11 )% (33 )% Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue (26 )% (52 )% (13 )% (35 )% Trailing twelve months ("TTM") Total Revenue $ 542,357 $ 393,504 $ 542,357 $ 393,504 TTM cash used in operating activities (43,387 ) (100,918 ) (43,387 ) (100,918 ) TTM free cash flow (54,883 ) (108,245 ) (54,883 ) (108,245 ) TTM cash used in operating activities as a % of revenue (8 )% (26 )% (8 )% (26 )% TTM free cash flow as a % of revenue (10 )% (28 )% (10 )% (28 )%





HashiCorp, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RPOS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) As of July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 GAAP RPOs GAAP short-term RPOs $ 398,915 $ 375,072 GAAP long-term RPOs 283,537 271,992 Total GAAP RPOs $ 682,452 $ 647,064 Add: Customer deposits Customer deposits expected to be recognized within the next 12 months $ 21,412 $ 22,657 Customer deposits expected to be recognized after the next 12 months 4,152 4,042 Total customer deposits $ 25,564 $ 26,699 Non-GAAP RPOs Non-GAAP short-term RPOs $ 420,327 $ 397,729 Non-GAAP long-term RPOs 287,689 276,034 Total Non-GAAP RPOs $ 708,016 $ 673,763





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL BUSINESS METRICS

(dollars in millions, except customers and percentages)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 Number of customers (as of end of period) 4,217 (2) 4,153 (2) 3,870 (2) 3,648 (2) 3,364 (2) Number of customers equal or greater than $100,000 in ARR 851 830 798 760 734 GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M) $ 682.5 $ 635.3 $ 647.1 $ 531.8 $ 476.0 Non-GAAP Remaining Performance Obligations ($M)(1) $ 708.0 $ 660.2 $ 673.8 (1) $ 553.4 (1) $ 498.4 (1) Quarterly subscription revenue from HCP ($M) $ 18.4 $ 16.5 $ 14.5 $ 12.9 $ 10.6 Trailing four quarters average Net Dollar Revenue Retention Rate 124 % 127 % 131 % 134 % 134 % Trailing twelve months cash used in operating activities as a % of revenue (8) % (13) % (18) % (21) % (26) % Trailing twelve months Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue(1) (10) % (15) % (20) % (1) (23) % (1) (28) % (1)

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.

(2) Subsequent to the issuance of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, we identified an immaterial error in the calculation of our total customers count related to our self-service, or "pay as you use," customers, which we have corrected accordingly.





HashiCorp, Inc.

PRESENTATION OF KEY HISTORICAL FINANCIAL DATA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 Revenue $ 143,246 $ 137,983 $ 135,788 $ 125,341 $ 113,863 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (29,794 ) $ 3,874 $ 1,578 $ (15,171 ) $ (57,150 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (36,625 ) $ 744 (1) $ (1,106 ) (1) $ (17,897 ) (1) $ (59,133 )

(1) For the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the historical periods presented, refer to our prior earning releases.



