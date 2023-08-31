Old National’s Jim Roolf Named Illinois Bankers Association 2023 Banker of the Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Jim Roolf, senior vice president and corporate relations officer of Old National Bank, received the Illinois Bankers Association’s (IBA) top honor when he was named 2023 Banker of the Year.



The Banker of the Year award recognizes an individual whose dedication to excellence has profoundly enhanced the banking industry. The annual award recognizes the individual's leadership and service qualities, applied not only to the banking industry but also to promoting civic, community, and charitable causes.

"Jim is well-respected in the communities within our footprint as well as with bank trade associations and government officials,” said Nick Chulos, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Old National. “His engagement and effective leadership are consistent with our core values and further the long-term success of our company.”

“Jim Roolf exemplifies everything we hold dear about banking in Illinois. His drive and commitment to the industry and his community have created a lasting legacy,” said Randy Hultgren, president and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “We are honored to recognize Jim as our 2023 Banker of the Year and thank him for his years of exceptional service.”

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Jim began his banking career in 1974 and has served Old National Bank for more than 48 years. A mentor who has developed fellow bankers during his career, his contributions have included:

Chairman and a member of the board of directors of the IBA

Serving on the IBA’s Government Relations Committee

Serving as the Illinois representative for the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council

A member of the American Bankers Association Community and Economic Development Council

A dedicated community servant, Roolf has served on numerous boards, including Silver Cross Hospital, Joliet Catholic Academy High School, Will County, Illinois Center for Economic Development, American Red Cross (Illinois River Valley Chapter), Chicago Regional Growth Corporation, Joliet City Center Partnership Board and the Illinois State Tollway Highway Authority.

Roolf also has received numerous community awards, including:

Lewis University’s De La Salle Award for extraordinary service and leadership for the benefit of the community and region

University of St. Francis President’s Medal for Community Service

United Way Roger Osman Award for distinguished volunteer service

International Economic Development Council Citizen Leadership Award

“Jim Roolf is an exceptional role model of service to the community,” said Ruth Colby, president and chief executive officer of the Silver Cross Hospital. “His intense passion to make Will County, Illinois an even better place to live, work, and play has made a meaningful impact for years to come, and I know he is far from done.”



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.