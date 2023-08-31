CommonSpirit Health Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division Distributes $5 Million in Grants

(CENTENNIAL, COLO.), Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CommonSpirit Health Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division announced today that 48 organizations will receive funds through its $5 million Health Equity & Advancement Fund. The program, which was created in 2021 and has awarded more than $11 million to date, helps support local organizations that meet the mental health, food security, and social justice and health equity needs in Colorado, Kansas and Utah.

“With a commitment to provide better health for all, the Health Equity & Advancement Fund supports us in delivering care and healing where our patients and their families need it most, whether it’s a meal, suicide prevention services or programs to further support health equity within our communities,” said Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, SVP and Chief Clinical Officer for the Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division. “Our shared calling for a healthier future means we must embrace our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable, to ensure we can reach those who might otherwise go without services.”

The CommonSpirit Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division Health Equity & Advancement Fund awarded grants that ranged between $50,000 and $150,000 and to programs that serve diverse and underserved populations. Additionally, the program collaborated with existing regional partners to increase social impact, including Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation and the Denver Broncos Foundation.

“As a part of CommonSpirit, we are at the forefront of building healthier communities, and by funding these nonprofits, we are championing compassion for one another,” said Dr. Grenardo. “We have learned much about humanity and what we can do when we all work together to advance social justice and further the common good.”

CommonSpirit assumed direct management of 20 Centura Health hospitals and 240 physician practices and clinics, effective August 1, 2023. Patients who visit one of these facilities will begin to see the transition to the CommonSpirit name. While the name will change, the commitment to delivering high-quality care by many of the same providers and care sites patients know and trust remains the same. For additional information, patients are encouraged to visit www.Centura.org/CommonSpirit.

The Colorado nonprofits awarded grants include:

Brother Jeff's Cultural Center – Denver

Adams 12 School District Resource Closets – Thornton

Advocates for Victims of Assault, Inc – Frisco

Ascending to Health Respite Care - Colorado Springs

Break the Silence, Inc – Fort Morgan

Cancer Support Community Southwest Colorado – Durango

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado – Colorado Springs

Centro de la Familia – Colorado Springs

Chanda Plan Foundation – Lakewood

Community Compassion Outreach – Durango

Community Dental Clinic, Inc. DBA The PIC Place, Partners in Integrated Care - Durango

Domestic Violence Initiative; DBA The Initiative – Denver

Face It TOGETHER, Inc. – Colorado Springs

Food for Hope – Denver

Food Justice NW Aurora – Aurora

Gracefull Café - Littleton

Growing Home – Westminster

Heart Mind Haven – Lakewood

International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Denver – Denver

La Raza Services-Servicios de la Raza – Denver

Learning Zone at Real Life Colorado - Littleton

LinkAGES Connects - Pine

Maria Droste Services of Colorado, DBA Maria Droste Counseling Center – Denver

Minds Matter – Denver

Posada – Pueblo

Project Angel Heart – Denver

Savio House – Denver

Southern Colorado Community Action Agency Road Runner Transit - Ignacio

Sun Valley Kitchen and Community Center – Denver

SWL

The PLACE – Colorado Springs

Therapist of Color Collaborative (TOCC) – Denver

VIVE Wellness – Denver

We Don’t Waste – Denver

WeeCycle

Wild Plum Center – Longmont

The Kansas nonprofits awarded grants include:

Family Crisis Center - Garden City

Finney County Community Health Coalition LiveWell Finney County - Garden City

Ford County RSVP – Dodge City

St. Mary Catholic Church and School – Garden City

The Utah nonprofits awarded grants include:

Adopt-A-Native-Elder - Salt Lake City

Alliance Community Services - Salt Lake City

Family Promise of Ogden – Ogden

Midvale Community Building Community – Midvale

Navajo Strong – Lehi

Ogden Valley Adaptive Sports – Ogden

Red Barn Farms – Farmington

The Children's Center Utah - West Valley City

Grant recipients must be 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofits, community organizations using a nonprofit 501(c)(3) as a fiscal sponsor based in Colorado, Kansas or Utah and within 50 miles of a CommonSpirit facility. Projects being funded will begin in the Fall of 2023 and must be completed by August 2024. To learn more about the Health Equity & Advancement Fund, please click here .



###

ABOUT COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. The Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division includes 20 hospitals, 240 physician practices and clinics, emergency and urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.