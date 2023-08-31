GCT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES SALE OF NEW YORK TERMINALS TO CMA CGM

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the initial announcement of agreement to sell U.S.-based terminal assets on December 6, 2022, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc, (“GCT”) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its sale of its GCT USA assets to CMA CGM, a global shipping and logistics leader.

“We are pleased with obtaining all required government approvals and consent from the Port Authority of New York New Jersey, allowing us to conclude this sale process,” said Brenda Eprile, Chair of GCT’s Board of Directors.

As the integration process unfolds, both GCT and CMA CGM are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, partners, and employees.

GCT, through its subsidiary GCT Canada Limited Partnership, continues to fully own and operate two leading container terminals in the Port of Vancouver, GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport providing over 3.5 million TEU’s of capacity through Canada’s Pacific Gateway.

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Inc. through its subsidiary GCT Canada operates two Green Marine and ClimateSmart certified terminals in Port of Vancouver, GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.