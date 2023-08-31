The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) Tops the 13,000 Member Mark, Reaching a New Milestone

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) announced today that its membership has grown to exceed 13,000 California physicians, its largest member count in its 48-year history. The organization’s record-setting growth is further contributing to its already strong fiscal position and outlook.



“Independent physicians have endured more than their share of challenges over the past 15 years, marked most recently by the COVID-19 pandemic and the undermining of decades-old tort reforms contained in MICRA,” said CAP Vice President of Membership Development Dan Cavanaugh. “It’s not surprising that more physicians than ever are choosing CAP’s valuable resources, expertise, and unparalleled services to help them maintain their independence and operate safe and successful medical practices.”

To complement the medical professional liability coverage provided through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), CAP offers its members a wide range of value-added programs, including a risk management hotline, online risk reduction training, human resources support, practice management consultation, a group purchasing program, business and personal insurance coverages, and many other free or deeply discounted benefits.

“CAP’s membership milestone comes after MPT earned its 16th consecutive A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best earlier this year,” said CAP CEO Sarah E. Scher. “These two recent achievements exemplify CAP’s superior financial stability and long-term standing as a formidable leader in the California medical malpractice coverage arena.”

The enterprise began with approximately 500 physician members. Now, with more than 13,000 physician members, MPT is the second-largest provider of medical professional liability coverage in California. CAP credits its robust internal processes, disciplined underwriting and claims management practices, and dedicated risk management programs for its sustained growth and solid financial record.

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT). MPT has earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best since 2006. In 2013, CAP created CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, allowing hospitals, facilities, and large physician groups access to top‐rated liability coverage and risk management services. CAP now supports more than 13,000 of California’s finest physicians through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.

