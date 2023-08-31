“House of Ho” star Washington Ho launches HoBuzz THC seltzer

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Ho – Houston entrepreneur and star of “House of Ho” on Max – has partnered with Tony Buzbee to launch HoBuzz, a non-alcoholic, Delta-8 THC infused seltzer. Produced by Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp Co., HoBuzz is now available by the 6-pack with nationwide shipping at hobuzzco.com . It will debut in Houston at the 8th Wonder taproom (2022 Dallas St.) and other select locations beginning Monday, Sept. 4.



Ho, who openly struggles with alcohol addiction in Season 1 of “House of Ho”, was inspired to create a non-alcoholic beverage to promote “happy, healthy and positive vibes” without the after effects of drinking.

“One of my biggest struggles with being sober was that the products in the marketplace did not fit my lifestyle,” Ho said. “As a father and husband, while being an entrepreneur where social networking is required to be successful, I believe this product allows me to own my truth, that I am just like many Americans struggling with alcohol while trying to maintain the fun in sobriety.

“Through researching and developing this product, I found that I could still be myself without the negative side effects of alcohol. I’ve realized I don’t need alcohol or medication to be me, and with HoBuzz, I can be my best self while still having fun. I can’t wait to share this with the world.”

Each 12-ounce can of HoBuzz is infused with 10 milligrams of nano-emulsified, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. HoBuzz’s debut offerings include two signature flavors developed by the co-founders. Ho’s “The Washington”, a crisp black cherry beverage with organic sugar and all-natural flavors, contains just 29 calories per can. It was inspired by the story of George Washington, Ho’s namesake, and the cherry tree. Buzbee’s “The Patriot”, a refreshing hibiscus infusion with zero calories and zero sugar, is designed to be enjoyed by itself or as a mixer. Additional flavors will be released based on market demand.

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. Texas House Bill 1325, enacted in 2019, made it legal to manufacture, distribute and sell consumable hemp products in the Lone Star State. House Bill 1325 followed the December 2018 federal Farm Bill, which redefined hemp as a low-THC cannabis product with 0.3% or less Delta 9 THC, removing it from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act.

HoBuzz will be available for purchase throughout Houston beginning the week of Sept. 4. Initial on-premise and retail locations include 8th Wonder Brewery, Bayou City Hemp Co., Wild Concepts, Wakefield Crowbar, Capt. Benny’s Seafood, Handies Duozo and CBD Apothecary – with more to be announced soon.

ABOUT HOBUZZ

HoBuzz was founded in Houston, Texas, by Washington Ho and Tony Buzbee. The concept behind the beverage company is to promote lifestyle, health and fun without alcohol. Available in two flavors, “The Washington” (black cherry) and “The Patriot” (hibiscus), HoBuzz is a non-alcoholic Delta-8 THC infused seltzer. Each 12-ounce can is infused with 10 milligrams of nano-emulsified, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC. HoBuzz can be purchased in select retail locations and online at hobuzzco.com .

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. While it contains less than 0.3% THC, consumption may result in a positive initial drug screening for THC. Delta-8 THC is produced by Bayou City Hemp Co.

Consumers of HoBuzz must be at least 21 years-old. Please drink responsibly.

