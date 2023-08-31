United Development Funding Income Fund V Announces Distributions for Q3 2023

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) announced today that its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.0847 per share payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2023.



About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



