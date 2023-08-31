United Development Funding IV Announces Third Quarter Distribution and Date of Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) announced today that its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.065 per share payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2023.



Additionally, UDF IV announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am CT. The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format. The record date for shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting is the close of business on Monday, September 18, 2023. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including details confirming how shareholders of record can access the December 15 virtual Annual Meeting and vote shares during the meeting or authorize proxies to vote shares before the meeting, will be set forth in the UDF IV proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which is expected to be provided to shareholders in October 2023.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.