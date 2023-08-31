Best Lawyers in America Recognizes Star Attorneys from Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.

Aurora, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

On August 16, 2023, Best Lawyers® announced the release of the milestone thirtieth edition of The Best Lawyers in America® legal awards. This year, the prestigious and highly-respected legal publication includes five Franklin D. Azar & Associates attorneys.

"This historic 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America is a testament to lawyers' and firms' appreciation of the Best Lawyers® steadfast methodology and historical significance in the legal industry," said Best Lawyers® CEO Phillip Greer on the Best Lawyers® website.

Best Lawyers® acknowledged the following attorneys from Franklin D. Azar & Associates: Natalie Brown, DezaRae LaCrue, Matthew Gizzi, Ryan Hoover, and Bob Turner.

Senior attorney Natalie Brown has over 33 years of legal experience, and her practice areas include catastrophic personal injury claims, slip and fall accidents, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, brain injuries, trucking accidents, bad faith insurance practices, defective products, and plaintiff-side premises liability. A native of Montana, she focuses on plaintiff-side medical malpractice and plaintiff-side personal injury litigation and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America every year since 2005.

A native of Colorado, senior attorney DezaRae LaCrue has 15 years of legal experience, and her practice areas include plaintiff-side personal injury and insurance bad faith litigation. This is LaCrue’s second year being recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

With 15 years of legal experience, senior attorney Matthew Gizzi focuses on claimant-side workers’ compensation law as an advocate for injured workers. This is Gizzi’s first year being recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

Originally from Missouri, senior attorney Ryan Hoover has nine years of legal experience focusing on personal injury and claimant-side workers’ compensation law. Hoover began his legal career in Ohio before relocating in 2014 to Colorado. This is Hoover’s first year being recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

A native of eastern Ohio, senior attorney Bob Turner has 50 years of legal experience and focuses on claimant-side workers’ compensation law. In 2002, he was honored as the recipient of the Lansford F. Butler Award, which is given for outstanding and continuing service to the workers’ compensation bar. This is Turner’s first year being recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

Determined by Best Lawyers' transparent Purely Peer Review® research process, these accolades recognize the top five percent of legal talent in private practice throughout America. Only lawyers previously recognized by Best Lawyers® reviewed candidates for recognition in 2024 the thirtieth edition of The Best Lawyers in America. In total, Best Lawyers® reviewed over 13.7 million votes.

"Best Lawyers® accolades are based purely on the review of other top lawyers practicing in the same metropolitan and practice areas,” said Greer. “Those practicing against each other in mediation or arguing across the aisle in court provide positive feedback on their peers' skillset, knowledge, and professionalism. These awards are a genuine vote of confidence in their fellow lawyers.”

The Franklin D. Azar & Associates team has a reputation for winning – and not just in the courtroom. In late 2022, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® announced the release of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings. Franklin D. Azar & Associates received honors in two categories: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Additionally, the Colorado Springs Independent named them the "Best Law Firm" in their "Best of 2022" publication.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates was also recently recognized among the Best Workers' Compensation Attorneys in Denver for 2022 by Expertise.com. The website connects users with local outstanding practitioners in specific fields and determines its recommendations by applying 25 variables across five categories of selection criteria: availability, qualifications, experience, reputation, and professionalism.

In October 2022, the firm was named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards for Ethics. These titles are awarded to businesses that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to integrity and ethical practice.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates is Colorado's largest personal injury law firm. They have over three decades of experience and have fought for the rights of over 50,000 clients, recovering over $2.3 billion in compensation. The firm's practice areas cover all aspects of personal injury law, including car, motorcycle, truck, rideshare, and pedestrian accidents, workers' compensation, product liability, class action lawsuits, and more. For more information, please visit their website: https://www.fdazar.com/.

