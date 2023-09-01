Talent Management Software Market Poised to Grow at 13.1% CAGR and Reach USD 31.4 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Talent Management Software Market Size accounted for USD 9.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 31.4 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032.
Talent Management Software Market Highlights and Statistics:
- Global Talent Management Software Market will likely reach USD 31.4 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during 2023-2032.
- North America dominated the market with a share of 41% in 2022 due to early technology adoption.
- SMBs are expected to exhibit some of the fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Integration with predictive analytics and AI for data-driven hiring and retention strategies will boost growth.
Talent Management Software Market Report Coverage:
|Market
|Talent Management Software Market
|Talent Management Software Market Size 2022
|USD 9.3 Billion
|Talent Management Software Market Forecast 2032
|USD 31.4 Billion
|Talent Management Software Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032
|13.1%
|Talent Management Software Market Analysis Period
|2020 - 2032
|Talent Management Software Market Base Year
|2022
|Talent Management Software Market Forecast Data
|2023 - 2032
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Enterprise Type, By Deployment, By End-users, And By Geography
|Talent Management Software Market Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Key Companies Profiled
|SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle Talent Management Cloud, Workday, Cornerstone OnDemand, IBM Watson Talent Management, ADP Workforce Now, Ultimate Software, Kronos Workforce Ready, Infor Talent Science, Lumesse, Halogen Software, and SilkRoad Technology.
|Report Coverage
|Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis
Talent Management Software Market Overview and Analysis:
The talent management software market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for skilled workers and the need to improve talent management processes. Advancements in predictive analytics, machine learning, and AI are making it possible to collect and analyze large amounts of data about employees, which can then be used to make more informed decisions about hiring, training, and development. However, data security concerns are a major challenge for the market. Companies need to ensure that they have adequate security measures in place to protect employee data from unauthorized access or disclosure. Some of the key trends include the increasing adoption of cloud-based talent management solutions, the growing demand for mobile-friendly talent management solutions and the focus on social recruiting and employer branding. Companies that are able to address these trends will be well-positioned to succeed in the talent management software market.
Latest Talent Management Software Market Trends:
- Incorporation of machine learning algorithms to predict employee churn risks and future performance.
- Introduction of chatbots and virtual assistants for efficient HR process management.
- Integration with video interviewing, assessment, and credentialing tools for enhanced candidate screening.
- Focus on collaboration tools and social media integration for continuous employee engagement.
- Leveraging VR and AR for immersive learning and development programs.
Major Drivers for the Market:
- Need to streamline recruitment, hiring, onboarding, and employee development.
- Growing focus on succession planning and leadership continuity.
- Reducing employee turnover rates through engagement initiatives.
- Rising demand for skilled workforce across domains.
- Need for integrated talent data for advanced analytics and planning.
Key Challenges Facing the Talent Management Software Market:
- Data privacy and security concerns related to cloud-based solutions.
- Integration complexities with existing HR systems and processes.
- Reluctance to adopt technology among traditional enterprises.
- Lack of expertise to leverage advanced analytics and AI capabilities.
- High costs of solutions deterring adoption among SMBs.
Segmentation of the Talent Management Software Market:
Based on the Type
- Performance Management type
- Compensation Management type
- Learning Management type
- Talent Acquisition type
- Other type
Based on the Enterprise Type
- Small and Medium Enterprises type
- Large Enterprises type
Based on the Deployment
- Cloud type
- On-Premise type
Based on the End-users
- BFSI use
- IT and Telecommunication use
- Healthcare use
- Manufacturing use
- Government use
- Education use
- Other use
Regional Analysis of the Talent Management Software Market:
North America held the largest market share in 2022, driven by early adoption of new technologies in the region. Europe is expected to see robust growth over the forecast period owing to rising millennial workforce and digitalization across enterprises. Asia Pacific will likely expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing IT spending and talent demand. Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets will see steady growth on account of increasing digital transformation initiatives.
Leading Companies in the Talent Management Software Market:
SAP, Oracle, IBM, Cornerstone OnDemand, Workday, Skillsoft, Saba Software, PeopleFluent, Ultimate Software, ADP, BambooHR, Zoho Corporation and others.
Talent Management Software Market Conclusion:
Driven by integrated talent strategies and advanced technologies, the talent management software market is primed for robust growth globally. With skilled talent shortage across sectors, adoption is expected to rise, especially among large enterprises.
Browse Our Official Website Press release:
For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
