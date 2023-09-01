The Next Big Evolution in MOBA Shooters, Released Globally on September 3rd, by PLAYA3ULL GAMES

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLAYA3ULL GAMES, the innovative minds behind the latest gaming advancements, are proud to unveil NEXUS, a third-person Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) shooter set to redefine gaming standards. Built on the breath-taking Unreal Engine 5, NEXUS thrusts players into a futuristic arena where strategy, agility, and adaptability are key. But NEXUS is more than just a game; it's a revolution. By empowering players to craft weapons, abilities, and equipment, NEXUS ensures a truly unique gaming experience tailored to each individual's play style.
Unique Selling Points of NEXUS:
- Blockchain Integration: Making waves in the industry, PLAYA3ULL GAMES harnesses the power of blockchain to store player skins, giving them genuine ownership and flexibility to trade or sell.
- No Pay-to-Win Elements: PLAYA3ULL is passionate about fair play, ensuring NEXUS remains a skill-driven game without pay-to-win elements.
- Tournaments & Rewards: Tournaments are coming soon and you get the chance to earn multiple types of currency, including the exclusive 3ULL coin.
- PLAYA3ULL GAMES, pronounced as "Playable Games", is dedicated to blending traditional gaming with the latest technological advancements. Their commitment to player experience and fair gameplay makes them a company to watch in the coming years.
To get a firsthand experience of the action-packed world of NEXUS: https://youtu.be/7qg9G5svVIs
For further inquiries or exclusive interviews with the minds behind PLAYA3ULL GAMES, please contact amanda@playa3ull.games
About PLAYA3ULL GAMES
PLAYA3ULL GAMES, a forward-thinking gaming company, bridges the gap between thrilling gameplay and cutting-edge technology. Their dedication to innovation and player-first experiences positions them at the forefront of the gaming industry.
Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PLAYA3ULL_GAMES
Discord: https://t.co/jx8K2t84Wf
Telegram: https://t.me/PLAYA3ULL_GAMES_Community
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAJsPbxdzrsMKLM-MmNjn5Q
Media Contact
Brand: PLAYA3ULL GAMES
Email: info@playa3ull.games
Website: http://www.playa3ull.games
SOURCE: PLAYA3ULL GAMES