Philippines Industrial Salt Market Set to Reach US$ 38.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 3.7% | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philippines Industrial Salt Market is valued at US$ 30 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

In water treatment procedures, industrial salt softens water and removes contaminants. The need for industrial salt in water treatment may rise as companies develop and water quality issues are raised. In food preparation, salt is used as a condiment, a preservative, and to enhance flavor. The need for industrial salt for food processing may increase as the Philippine food sector expands.

For a number of activities, including chemical production, textile manufacture, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, the chemical and manufacturing industries use salt as a raw ingredient. The expansion of these sectors may increase demand for industrial salt.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Philippines industrial salt market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including Northern Philippines, Eastern Philippines, Western Philippines, Souther Philippines) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Philippines industrial salt market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Philippines Industrial Salt Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, due to the significant growth in urbanization and industrialization around the world over the forecast period, the natural brine sector is anticipated to hold the biggest market share.

On the basis of application, the segment for chemical processing is anticipated to hold the biggest market share over the forecast period. The segment dominates the global industrial salt market because soda ash and caustic soda are produced using chemical processes.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 30 million Market Size Forecast US$ 38.8 million Growth Rate 3.7% Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand in Chemical Processing

Growing Demand from Water Treatment Plants Companies Profiled Artemis Salt Corporation

Salinas Corporation

Salt Industries Corporation

Azelis

Solar Salt Mfg. & Refining Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Philippines industrial salt market include,

In January 2021, Tata Chemicals Ltd intended to purchase the industrial salt production facility from Archean Group with an annual production capacity of 3 million tons, which would improve the company's operations.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Philippines industrial salt market growth include Artemis Salt Corporation, Salinas Corporation, Salt Industries Corporation, Azelis, Solar Salt Mfg. & Refining Corporation among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Philippines industrial salt market based on type, application and region

Philippines Industrial Salt Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Rock Salt Natural Brine

Philippines Industrial Salt Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Chemical Processing De-icing Water Treatment Oil & Gas Agriculture Food Processing

Philippines Industrial Salt Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Northern Philippines Industrial Salt Market Eastern Philippines Industrial Salt Market Western Philippines Industrial Salt Market Southern Philippines Industrial Salt Market



