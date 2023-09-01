Nursing Breast Pads Market to Attain US$ 505 Million at 5.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033, the global Nursing Breast Pads Market is extrapolated to attain a revenue of US$ 505 million by the end of 2033. This report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, earmarks India, Germany, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom as leading markets for nursing breast pads over the next ten years.



Proper breast hygiene is of the essence for a breastfeeding child and governments across the world are taking initiatives to make people aware of the same, which is anticipated to create an uptick in demand for nursing breast pads in the future. Nursing breast pad companies are also trying to expand their business with awareness among women around the world.

In August 2023, Momcozy, a leading brand providing breastfeeding products to moms across the world, organized an event to reinforce its commitment to breastfeeding mothers. The event was held in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States, and called ‘'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms’.

Key Segments of Nursing Breast Pads Industry Research Report

By Type By Application By Distribution Channel Reusable

Disposable

Silicone

Hydrogel Hospitals

Homes

Others Retail

e-Commerce

Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nursing breast pads market stands at a valuation of US$ 307 million in 2023.

Demand for nursing breast pads is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is projected to attain a revenue of US$ 505 million by 2033.

Expanding working women population, rising awareness regarding breastfeeding, and growing availability of breast care products are key market drivers.

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of nursing breast pad use is estimated to be a major restraint for market development in the future.

Retail channels are estimated to lead the sales growth of nursing breast pads over the coming years.

Reusable nursing breast pads currently account for around 50% of the global market share.



“Nursing breast pad manufacturers need to create products using comfortable materials that do not have any side effects on women’s breasts, irrespective of prolonged use or not,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Leading nursing breast pad suppliers are focusing on expanding their business into new regions to improve sales and revenue generation potential. Companies are also projected to ride the sustainability wave to boost sales of their reusable nursing breast pads in the eco-conscious population.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 505 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.1 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Ameda Inc.

Cache Coeur

Lansinoh

Pigeon Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cardinal Health

Bamboobies

LilyPadz

Medela AG

NUK USA

KINDRED BRAVELY

Competitive Outlook

Prominent brands in the nursing breast pad industry are actively exploring opportunities to broaden their market reach by venturing into new global markets.

The increasing awareness among women about the advantages of extended breastfeeding is poised to create promising opportunities for nursing breast pad sales in European nations in the foreseeable future. Manufacturers of breast pads are proactively introducing innovative nursing breast pads equipped with advanced materials and features. In the European region, the United Kingdom and Germany are projected to emerge as pivotal markets, exhibiting significant potential through the year 2033.

Momcozy's European Market Entry

In a notable development in March 2023, Momcozy, a well-established provider of breastfeeding care products, unveiled its strategic entry into the European market. This pivotal move was unveiled at the Baby Show with Lidl GB, a prestigious event hosted in London, United Kingdom. At this event, Momcozy proudly showcased its range of highly-regarded breast pumps, pumping bras, and an array of other essential breastfeeding accessories. This strategic step underscores Momcozy's commitment to extending its footprint in the international market and catering to the diverse needs of breastfeeding mothers across Europe.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nursing breast pads market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (reusable, disposable, silicone, hydrogel), application (homes, hospitals, others), and distribution channel (retail, e-Commerce, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

