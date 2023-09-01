Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Company on 31 August 2023 regarding issuance of 200,000,000 new shares in connection with the Subsequent Offering, and issuance of 418,449,068 new shares in connection with conversion of Convertible Loans.

Robert Napier Keith discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Upon issuance of new shares in connection with the conversion of convertible loans, Robert Napier Keith will be issued 157,746,575 new shares. Upon registration of the above-mentioned share issuances in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and subsequent delivery of shares, the shareholding of Robert Napier Keith will represent 17.39% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 321,210,852 shares in the Company.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Robert Napier Keith crossing above the 15% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.

31 August 2023