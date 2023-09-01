Samsung Canada invites students to elevate their campus experience with the Flip My Dorm contest

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the Flip My Dorm contest inviting post-secondary students1 across Canada to share how Samsung Galaxy technology can upgrade their student experience and supercharge their return to school. Contest entrants will enter for a chance to win one of three Galaxy Prize Packs featuring the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch6.



Commenting on the campaign, Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada said, “With our new lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices and the Flip My Dorm contest, we aim to provide students with the digital tools they need to enhance their academic experience and set them up for success this school year.” He added, “Tech and innovation go hand in hand, and we at Samsung strive to build smart technology that keeps people connected to what matters most and integrates seamlessly into all lifestyles.”

With the trinity of Galaxy devices available to be won in the Flip My Dorm campaign, students can feel empowered to take on any task that comes their way this back-to-school season, from classroom to dorm room. Make studying a breeze with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, its 14.6” Dynamic AMOLED makes notetaking and journaling easy with the included S Pen. When it comes to social activities, stay connected with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the improved Flex Window, which makes capturing content, making calls and replying to texts a breeze while commuting on the way to class. Unwind in the dorm room with the Galaxy Watch6 which provides meaningful insights and personalized tips such as relaxation breathing to help users stay on track of their wellness 2.

Samsung Flip My Dorm Schedule:

As a part of the contest, Samsung will host pop up activations on select university campuses across Canada for students to experience the latest Galaxy devices including a closet space selfie station using the Galaxy Z Flip5, productivity work desk area with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and a tech enabled bedroom easily controlled by the Galaxy Watch6.

The activations will take place in September for a limited period at the following institutions:

Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS, September 1 -2

Western University, London, ON, September 5 - 6

University of Alberta, Calgary, AB, September 5 -6

Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, ON, September 7 -8

University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, September 7 - 8

Guelph University, Guelph, ON, September 11 - 12

University of British Colombia, Vancouver, BC, September 12 - 13

Trent University, Peterborough, ON, September 18 – 19

University of Regina, Regina, SK, September 18 – 19

Windsor University, Windsor, ON, September 21 – 22

Laurentian University, Sudbury, ON, September 26 – 27



Canadian students interested in participating in the contest can visit the Samsung Flip My Dorm activations to shoot their submission video and for more information. To enter the contest, students are required to post a video of up to 30 seconds on an eligible social media platform explaining how Samsung Galaxy products would upgrade their student life and submit the social URL online at samsung.com/ca/flipmydorm3, up until September 30, 2023 for a chance to win one of three Galaxy Prize Packs. Winners will be announced on the site on October 20, 2023.

For more information on the latest Samsung Galaxy news and offerings for students, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/student-epp.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Contact information: Shalynn Mortillaro, Account Manager, North Strategic, 647-614-1737, shalynn.mortillaro@northstrategic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3001bb5-e02b-4f83-bed9-0695e6bc2b50

____________________

1 Flip My Dorm Contest is open to legal residents of Canada, (excluding residents of Québec), between the ages of 16 and 27 years of age and currently attending a recognised post-secondary educational institution in Canada (excluding post-secondary institutions located or registered in Québec). Where you have not yet reached the age of majority in your province or territory of residence, you must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian to participate in the Contest.

2 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician. Certain features may vary by market, carrier, or the paired device.

3 To enter, participants are required to capture and post a video of up to 30 seconds explaining how Samsung Galaxy products are currently or would upgrade their student life. The video must be posted to a public social media account owned and controlled by the participant, this includes: Instagram, Facebook (Meta), Tiktok, Twitter (X), or YouTube. Participants must then proceed to samsung.com/ca/flipmydorm to fill out the entry form and provide the URL of their entry video as posted to a public profile on the social media platform of their choice from the list above.